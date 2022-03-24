LAPD hosting buyback event just for 'ghost guns'

The LAPD is employing one of its best tactics to get ghost guns off the streets – gift cards.

The LAPD is hosting a gun buyback event Saturday just for ghost guns, the firearms that are often bought online in pieces and are untraceable.

"Our goal here is not only to educate the public to let them know this is illegal, it is dangerous and taking proactive measure in order to reduce all this violence, firearm-related violence in the city of Los Angeles," LAPD Capt. Lillian L. Carranza said.

Firearms from handguns to AR-15s will be accepted in exchange for gift cards ranging from $25 to $200.

Ghost guns can be exchanged at the following locations: