LAPD Giving Out Thousands of Toys in Annual Pacoima Holiday Event

The LAPD will give out thousands of toys at the annual Holiday in the Park Toy Giveaway in Pacoima. Organizers say it's the largest toy giveaway in the community.

People lined up for hours ahead of the event. CBS LA spoke to a mother who got in line for the event at midnight. "It's a blessing with this economy. It's very bad. It's pay rent -- or like I told my kids -- go live on the streets. So that's why I come to get the toys for them because I don't have the income right now," she said.

The LAPD works with several sponsors to make the event possible at the David M. Gonzalez Recreation Center on Herrick Avenue.

Families will also get to enjoy pancakes and hot cocoa, take part in fun activities and hear performances from a mariachi band. An LAPD helicopter will also land in the area and be on display for visitors.

LAPD Officer Michael Scott is an organizer of the event and grew up in the area. He called the event a labor love. "We're gonna do raffles throughout the event... we're gonna make sure everyone that shows up gets a gift," Scott said. The officer also said "It's just amazing to see the need of the community."

The event goes from 10am until 2pm. Officers from the LAPD Community Safety Partnership Bureau-San Fernando Gardens along with the LAPD Baseball Foundation work with groups including Kaiser Permanente and Pacoima Neighborhood Councilmembers to make the giveaway possible.