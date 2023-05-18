LAPD, FBI announce 12 arrests connected to "Mexican Mafia;" guns and drugs seized

Law enforcement on Wednesday announced a dozen arrests connected to local street gangs who allegedly have ties to the cartel.

The massive operation, which was dubbed Operation Wipe Out, was a combined effort from Los Angeles Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, leading to the seizure of large quantities of narcotics and firearms, which were allegedly being trafficked by the suspects operating out of the Los Angeles Harbor area.

Of those arrested, seven are said to be among the 10 defendants that have been named on multiple criminal complaints filed in LA County federal court. Another suspect is in state custody, and four more were arrested on state charges, according to a statement from the United States Department of Justice.

The statement also disclosed that authorities seized 23 firearms, more than 57 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.2 pounds of powdered fentanyl and 2.2 pounds of cocaine and more than 23,000 fentanyl pills.

The FBI says that the investigation expanded beyond the local gang members and "into the upper echelons of the Mexican Mafia," notably the Sinaloa Cartel.

"According to LAPD intelligence, members and associates of the Westside Wilmas and the Eastside Wilmas gangs were committing acts of violence and drug trafficking with ties to the Sinaloa Cartel," said Sean Haworth, with the FBI's Los Angeles branch. "They have allegiance and are under control of the Mexican Mafia and carry out the threats which have a stranglehold on the Harbor community."

The complaint from the U.S. Attorney's Office says that the gangs commit crimes under the authority of the Mexican Mafia, which is a prison gang that controls a number of Latino street gangs in Southern California. They believe that an associate directs firearm and drug sales from inside prison, despite serving a death sentence for murder.

Both gangs are located in the Wilmington area, located near the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.

The arrests are just the latest development in a more than three year effort by the task force, which has been investigating some of the gang's highest members and associates who are involved in a

Before arrests were made, 11 other Harbor-area gang members were charged on federal drug, firearm and robbery crimes. Three of those have already been convicted, with sentences ranging between 10 and 20 years, according to prosecutors.

The seven suspects arrested on Wednesday are charged in complaints that were filed last week on a number of federal crimes, including distribution of controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The affidavit also refers to Patricia Amelia Limon, 53, a reputed local gang member and associate of the Mexican Mafia, who made several drug and firearm deals from October 2022 to February, all under the direction of an associate on death row.

"Limon personally, and at least once through an intermediary, supplied methamphetamine, fentanyl, firearms and ammunition to a buyer and collected money on behalf of the Mexican Mafia member," the affidavit says, calling attention to a specific deal on November 2, where Limon allegedly supplied 5,000 "rainbow-colored" fentanyl pills to a buyer for more than $5,000. Again, just over two weeks later, Limon is said to have supplied nearly four pounds of methamphetamine and $2,000 worth of fentanyl pills to a buyer for $5,000.

The affidavit also mentions Jesus Chuy Delgado, a 46-year-old San Pedro resident, who is reportedly a high-ranking member of a gang in the Harbor area. He has allegedly conducted a series of narcotics and firearms sales, including several in January and February that occurred across the street from two different schools in San Pedro.

Whle on parole, Delgado allegedly sold multiple firearms, including ghost guns, and nearly two pounds of methamphetamine.

Authorities are still searching for three suspects — Fernando Nava, Iliana Zepeda and Ramon Gonzalez — who are all considered federal fugitives.