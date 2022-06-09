LAPD dispels Downtown Los Angeles mass shooting threat

After a threat of a mass shooting in Downtown Los Angeles circulated on social media, authorities worked quickly to assess the situation and determine it was not credible.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the threat began to spread online Wednesday on social media before it was brought to their attention.

Upon investigation, they were able to determine that the threat was not credible.

Downtown Los Angeles is hosting the Summit of the Americas this week, with dozens of notable world leaders in attendance at the week-long event held at the Los Angeles Convention Center and other landmarks. President Joe Biden arrived Wednesday for the opening ceremony, joining the likes of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, California Governor Gavin Newsom and John Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, amongst many more.

The event has sparked several protests for varying topics including climate change, women's rights and to denounce world leaders who did not invite representatives from Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela.

On Wednesday, as Biden arrived to Los Angeles, a Secret Service member tackled a female protestor who ran into the street as the motorcade drove by. She claimed to be protesting for women's rights.

Officers reminded the public that in the case of learning that a threat has been posed against any person or community to report it to local law enforcement immediately.