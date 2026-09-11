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LAPD officers involved in South Los Angeles 3-vehicle crash; 4 injured

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A three-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles, which included a Los Angeles Police Department squad car, left as many as four people injured on Friday morning.

According to the LA Fire Department, the crash was reported in the area of Vernon Avenue and Avalon Boulevard at about 10:54 a.m. It's not yet clear how the crash occurred.

Aerial images showed the LAPD vehicle with a shattered windshield. The other two vehicles, a black sedan and maroon SUV, both sustained heavy damage to their front ends.

The LA Fire Department said four people were transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. 

No additional details were immediatley made available.

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