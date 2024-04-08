LAPD connect killings of infant, Woodland Hills man to single suspect

Investigators connect infant death on 405 Freeway to murder of man in Woodland Hills

Detectives have connected the deaths of an infant in Culver City and a man in Woodlands Hills to a single suspect: the child's mother and the man's wife, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The deadly spree allegedly began early this morning when the woman stabbed her husband to death after a fight in Woodland Hills, LAPD Valley Homicide detectives said. Neighbors at the Montecito Apartments said the couple had a volatile relationship.

She allegedly took her two kids into her car before removing them for an unknown reason on the I-405 Freeway near Centinela Avenue in Culver City.

California Highway Patrol officers found the two girls — an infant and a 9-year-old — at around 4:30 a.m. on the right shoulder of the freeway. The baby died at the side of the road while the girl was hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Detectives are working to see if these killings are connected to a deadly single-car crash in Redondo Beach.

"The driver of a vehicle driving southbound on Pacific Coast Highway lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree near the intersection of Vincent Street," the Redondo Beach Police Department said in a statement.

The woman behind the wheel of the car died at the crash site. Authorities have not released her identity.