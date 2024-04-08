Driver killed after crashing into tree in Redondo Beach

A driver was killed in a single-car crash in Redondo Beach early Monday morning.

The incident was reported at around 5 a.m. on Pacific Coast Highway near Vincent Street, according to a report from the Redondo Beach Police Department.

"The driver of a vehicle driving southbound on Pacific Coast Highway lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree near the intersection of Vincent Street," the statement said. "Emergency services responded and located the unresponsive female driver, who was pronounced deceased by paramedics from the Redondo Beach Fire Department."

There was no information provided on the driver's identity.

The area was closed for some time while investigators surveyed the scene of teh crash.

Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at (310) 379-2477.