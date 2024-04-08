Watch CBS News
Baby killed in 405 Freeway crash in Los Angeles area

By Amy Maetzold

A death investigation is underway after a baby was killed in a crash on the 405 Freeway in Culver City Monday morning.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes near Centinela Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.  

The baby died at the scene and another child was also injured and taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

A SigAlert was issued after two lanes were blocked while authorities with the CHP investigated the scene. For the latest traffic conditions, click here.

No other information was available about the incident.

Developing story, check back for details.

