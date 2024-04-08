Watch CBS News
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Woodland Hills

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

A homicide investigation is underway in Woodland Hills after a man was found dead early Monday. 

Police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 6200 block of Variel Avenue at around 7:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Media. 

They arrived to find a man in his 30s lying face down on the floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No further information has yet been provided on the victim or a possible suspect in the incident. 

No motive has been reported either. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on April 8, 2024 / 3:35 PM PDT

