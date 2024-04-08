Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Woodland Hills

A homicide investigation is underway in Woodland Hills after a man was found dead early Monday.

Police were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 6200 block of Variel Avenue at around 7:30 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Media.

They arrived to find a man in his 30s lying face down on the floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information has yet been provided on the victim or a possible suspect in the incident.

No motive has been reported either.