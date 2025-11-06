LAPD arrests sexual assault suspect who allegedly posed as famous singer

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested a man who allegedly claimed to be a famous R&B singer.

Investigators said law enforcement in Wisconsin arrested Davionne Jackson, 33, on Oct. 10. After he was extradited to California, Los Angeles police booked him for an outstanding sexual assault warrant. LA County court records showed that the warrant was issued on Sept. 30.

Court records showed that Jackson was charged with a sexual assault case that happened in November 2024. He pleaded not guilty.

LAPD said Jackson has a long history of claiming to be a famous R&B singer, meeting women online and sexually assaulting them.

They released his photo, hoping that additional victims would step forward and talk to investigators.

Detectives urged anyone with information on the case to contact the Central Bureau Family Justice Center at (213) 709-9017 or 1 (877) 527-3247 outside of business hours.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can contact LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or submit a tip through their website, lacrimestoppers.org.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through the P3 Tips app.