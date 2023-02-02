LAPD arrests man for making criminal threats, recovers multiple "high-powered" firearms

Los Angeles police on Tuesday arrested a man for making a range of criminal threats, and during the course of their investigation recovered a large amount of firearms.

Los Angeles Police Department

According to a press release, officers were dispatched to the scene of possible mental illness call regarding a male individual.

That man, identified as 24-year-old Los Angeles resident Braxton Johnson, was arrested after officers "determined the elements of Criminal Threats had been met," police said.

While the details of the threats are not yet known, investigators were able to obtain a search warrant for the suspect's residence, where they located "several high-powered rifles, shotguns, handguns and a large cache of various munitions."

Johnson is being held on $500,000 bail.

The case has been submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for filing consideration.