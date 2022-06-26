Watch CBS News
LAPD announces arrests made during Friday's protests in Downtown LA

The Los Angeles Police Department announced on Saturday that four officers were injured during Friday night's protests in Downtown Los Angeles following the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, delivering a massive blow to abortion rights in this country. 

Hundreds of people, men and women, marched through Downtown LA on Friday and Saturday to voice frustration over the Supreme Court's decision to strike down abortion rights.

LAPD officers stationed at 5th Street and Main on Friday were bombarded with projectiles, fireworks and a makeshift flame thrower, according to an LAPD statement. 

The department said one of the arrests was for "resisting arrest from an executive officer," claiming that a 23-year-old woman attempted to take an officer's baton. 

That woman was identified as Juliana Bernado. 

The other person arrested was identified as 30-year-old Michael Ortiz. He was booked for attempted murder, according to LAPD. 

The department said that Ortiz is responsible for injuries an officer suffered after being hit by a makeshift flame thrower.

