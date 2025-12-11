LAPD addresses jaywalking traffic enforcement sting in San Fernando Valley

The Los Angeles Police Department addressed its San Fernando Valley operation that targeted drivers who failed to stop for jaywalking pedestrians along Ventura Boulevard.

Officers carried out the operation at "High injury Network" intersections to reduce vehicle versus pedestrian collisions, according to the LAPD. So far this year, the department's Valley Bureau has recorded 39 deaths and 150 serious injuries from the crashes. LAPD said deadly collisions surpass the number of homicides, 35, in the San Fernando Valley.

"The increase in pedestrian-related traffic fatalities underscores the urgency of the issue," LAPD wrote.

The department added that the operation aimed to "educate motorists, raise awareness, and ultimately enhance the safety of pedestrians throughout the San Fernando Valley."

LAPD addressed the issue after a person posted a video of an officer in Woodland Hills chasing after drivers who did not stop for pedestrians.

The department said that under California law, drivers must stop for pedestrians who are crossing the street in both marked and unmarked crosswalks.

"The Los Angeles Police Department remains committed to the safety of all motorists and pedestrians within the City of Los Angeles," LAPD wrote.