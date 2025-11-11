LAPD seeking additional victims in sexual assault case involving Southern California man

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying additional victims in a sexual assault case involving a Southern California man.

On Nov. 6, police arrested 37-year-old David Josue Lopes in the Westlake area. Authorities had identified him as a suspect who was allegedly involved in the kidnapping and sexual assault of a minor in the Hollywood area.

The LAPD said Lopes was taken into custody and booked for sexual assault. Through their continued investigation, detectives believe there may be additional victims due to "the brazen and serious nature of the assault."

Anyone who may have information about Lopes is urged to contact Detectives with the Juvenile Division Stuart House at (424) 259-7096. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.