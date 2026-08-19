Santa Monica pop-up estate sale raises funds for the animals with Lange Foundation

Thousands have donated their jewelry, art, and furniture so others can buy them at the Santa Monica pop-up Lange Foundation Estate Sale, raising money for the animals.

Gillian Lange started rescuing animals from area shelters 50 years ago. Then she started her own and founded the Lange Foundation, which has been around for decades.

"It became the first foundation in the United States that was dedicated to rescuing impounded animals," Lange said.

Lange Foundation CBS LA

The foundation also runs intervention programs at six city shelters across two counties, aimed at helping families considering surrendering their animals.

"You can't rescue the way out of the overcrowding in the shelters. In the last few years, we've spread our wings, and we're now very heavily into spay and neuter," Lange said.

Last year, they gave out 2,300 vouchers to animal owners to help spay or neuter their pets.

In a foundation newsletter announcing the estate sale, Lange wrote, "This sale just has to be a success …"

"We have the largest sterilization programs in the Antelope Valley and San Bernardino County." She said that demand for vouchers is high, so the foundation sends a spaymobile to the area as often as possible.

"People want to sterilize their pets, they just can't afford it," Lange wrote. She also said the foundation steps in to provide medical care, giving people an alternative to surrendering their animal should costs look overwhelming.

"When people have animals that are sick or in an accident, they can't afford the veterinary care," Lange said.

The annual estate sale has been going on for decades, raising money for the foundation's cause.

Terri Walker has supported the estate sale every year, but after losing her home in the Palisades Fire, she said that over the last two years, she's been buying more than donating.

Lange Foundation Estate Sale in Santa Monica. CBS LA

"There's an etched mirror over there that's absolutely beautiful, I'm thinking of using it in my bathroom," she said.

Those funds will help animals like Violet, a 7-year-old sheep dog mix rescued from South LA's shelter; Harper, rescued from a homeless encampment; and Claurese, surrendered when her family couldn't afford her medical bills.

"We are worried that we cannot sustain all of our programs, which are having a huge impact," Lange wrote. "This year our expenses have been almost double our donations."

The estate sale includes jewelry, art, furniture, designer handbags, clothes, and more, and takes place at 2512 Santa Monica Boulevard, Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m to 5 p.m.