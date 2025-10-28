Lancaster police arrest 7 people during prostitution crackdown

The Lancaster Police Department arrested seven people during two prostitution crackdown operations on Sierra Highway.

Officers booked the suspects on charges that included solicitation, indecent exposure, driving on a suspended license and DUI. The department also impounded six vehicles, including an RV.

"These operations reflect our ongoing commitment to restoring a sense of safety and dignity to every part of our City," said Vice Mayor Marvin Crist. "We've heard the community's concerns about Sierra Highway loud and clear, and we're taking action."

The two operations happened on Oct. 22 and Oct. 27, with the latter resulting in the majority of arrests.

"Our team is focused on proactive, community-led policing — that means listening to residents, identifying problem areas, and working strategically to resolve them," Lancaster Police Chief Rod Armalin said. "Sierra Highway has long been a concern, and we're proud of our officers for their professionalism and persistence in tackling this issue head-on."

Lancaster established its own police department in late 2023. It operates alongside the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in a "hybrid policing model" that focuses on collaboration, community engagement, and shared responsibility, according to the city. City leaders invested $10.6 million into the public safety program.

"The goal is to make sure our residents and businesses know that Lancaster stands with them and will not tolerate illegal activity that undermines the quality of life in our neighborhoods," Crist said.