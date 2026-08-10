Forward progress stopped after Jarvis Fire burns more than 350 acres near Lancaster

A 200-acre brush fire burning near Lancaster prompted evacuation warnings on Monday afternoon.

The blaze, which Los Angeles County Fire Department officials dubbed the Jarvis Fire, was first reported just before 4 p.m. near N. 90th Street West and W. Avenue H in the Antelope Acres area.

By 4:15 p.m., firefighters had requested a Second Alarm for the blaze as it had reached 30 acres. An hour later, Cal Fire crews said it had already burned 362 acres.

Two evacuation warnings were issued for the area by W. Avenue G and south of W. Avenue D, but have since been lifted. Firefighters reported that forward progress had been stopped just before 6:20 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown. No injuries were reported.