Person of interest sought after man killed in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives are seeking help from the public as they continue searching for a person of interest wanted in connection with a man's death in Lancaster on Thursday.

In a news release asking for help identifying the person of interest, deputies said it happened between 2:15 a.m. and 3 a.m. in the 45200 block of Beech Avenue near the intersection of Sierra Highway and West Avenue I.

Deputies say that the victim, who hasn't yet been publicly identified, was involved in an altercation in the area. By the time first responders arrived, he had already died. He was pronounced deceased by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics, according to LASD officials.

A photo of the person of interest wanted in connection with a man's death in Lancaster on May 28, 2026. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

As they continue searching for the person of interest, LASD Homicide Bureau detectives have shared a photo in hopes that someone from the public can come forward with information on their identity or whereabouts.

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact LASD Lt. Steve DeJong at 323-890-5500.