Argument leads to deadly shooting in Lakewood on Thanksgiving

One person was killed when an argument led to a deadly shooting in Lakewood on Thanksgiving, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies.

It happened at around 2:40 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 27, near the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and South Street, according to an LASD news release.

Deputies arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound next to a car in the area. They were alerted to a suspect who was running away from the car, whom they were able to quickly detain, the release said.

"Investigators learned both the suspect and victim were inside of the vehicle arguing when a shooting occurred," the release said. "Investigators additionally believe that the suspect and victim were known to each other."

The victim, who hasn't yet been identified, died after being taken to a nearby hospital. The person of interest that deputies detained has not been publicly identified as the investigation continues.

Deputies said that they recovered a firearm at the scene and that there is no ongoing threat to the Lakewood community.

Anyone who knows more about the incident was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.