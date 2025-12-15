Watch CBS News
LA County woman says Amazon delivery driver stole her cat off her doorstep

Dean Fioresi
A Los Angeles County woman is pleading for the safe return of her cat, Piper, who she says was stolen by an Amazon delivery driver dropping a package off at her home last week. 

It happened on December 11 at around 6:15 p.m., according to Diane Huff-Medina, who lives in Lakewood. 

Huff-Medina shared surveillance camera footage from her home that shows the driver leaving a package at her doorstep before snapping a photo. The driver then turns his attention to the family's 6-year-old Siamese cat. 

The driver is seen petting the cat for a few moments before he tries to pick her up. Eventually, he's able to grab Piper by the scruff of her neck and carry her to his car. 

Huff-Medina called the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to report the incident. 

In a request for comment on the driver, an Amazon spokesperson referred CBS Los Angeles to a third-party partner program that they say employs the driver.

