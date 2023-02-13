Watch CBS News
Lakewood pursuit: Truck crashes in Cerritos, 2 suspects in custody

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

The suspect vehicle crashed at 195th and Pioneer in Cerritos and burst into flames. KCAL News

Two suspects were taken into custody following a pursuit crash in Cerritos Monday morning.    

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the Lakewood area shortly before 7 a.m. Monday.

The suspect vehicle, a truck, crashed at 195th and Pioneer in Cerritos and burst into flames.

One suspect was taken into custody on foot several blocks away. Another suspect was also taken into custody.

