Lakewood pursuit: Truck crashes in Cerritos, 2 suspects in custody

Two suspects were taken into custody following a pursuit crash in Cerritos Monday morning.

Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the Lakewood area shortly before 7 a.m. Monday.

The suspect vehicle, a truck, crashed at 195th and Pioneer in Cerritos and burst into flames.

One suspect was taken into custody on foot several blocks away. Another suspect was also taken into custody.