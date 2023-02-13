Lakewood pursuit: Truck crashes in Cerritos, 2 suspects in custody
Two suspects were taken into custody following a pursuit crash in Cerritos Monday morning.
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the Lakewood area shortly before 7 a.m. Monday.
The suspect vehicle, a truck, crashed at 195th and Pioneer in Cerritos and burst into flames.
One suspect was taken into custody on foot several blocks away. Another suspect was also taken into custody.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.