Video shows man trying to carjack vehicle with woman's baby inside at LA County gas station

A jarring video shows the moments that a man attempts to carjack a vehicle from a woman pumping gas at a Los Angeles County gas station while her baby was still inside in early February.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies say that the incident happened on February 9, when the victim was pumping gas at the Chevron Lakewood station located in the 11500 block of E. Carson Street across from the Long Beach Towne Center.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a shirtless man as he gets into the woman's black sedan after he appeared to threaten her with what appeared to be a metal object. As he enters the driver's side, she is heard screaming for help. She then lunges forward, pounding on the window.

Deputies say that the keys weren't in the car, so the man wasn't able to drive away. They also thanked the good Samaritans who sprang into action to help get the baby out of the vehicle and out of danger.

"Prior to our deputies responding, I think it's safe to say we thank the community," said LASD Detective Eric Kim. "Their actions actually helped us."

Lakewood Special Assignment officers who assumed the investigation said that they quickly identified the suspect as a "repeat offender" who was known in the area. He has since been taken into custody.

Deputies say that neither the woman nor the baby was injured during the incident.