Lakers: LeBron James out for the rest of the NBA season

It's official — LeBron James is out for the rest of the NBA season.

There were some who hoped James' tweet on April 1 was an April Fool's joke -- but the team confirmed on Friday the superstar would be out for the rest of the season.

I’m out for the season officially. 🤦🏾‍♂️. See y’all in the fall. 👑✌🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2022

LeBron James’ left ankle was recently reevaluated by Lakers medical staff, and it was determined that due to the ankle sprain James suffered in a game on March 27th, he will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 NBA season to allow for continued healing and an expected full recovery. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 8, 2022

James' return to the court before the season ended probably wouldn't have made a difference anyway, as the Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday, after losing to the Phoenix Suns, 121-110.

The Lakers have had an injury-prone season, with Anthony Davis returning just last week from a sprained right foot. Russell Westbrook was out with right shoulder soreness for Thursday night's game against the Golden State Warriors.