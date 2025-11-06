Former Laker Christian Wood fires shots at suspects during attempted burglary at Sherman Oaks home, police say

Former Laker Christian Wood allegedly fired shots at a group of suspects who attempted to break into a home he was staying at in Sherman Oaks on Wednesday, according to police.

The incident happened at around 1 p.m. in the 14800 block of Otsego Street, Los Angeles Police Department officers told CBS Los Angeles. They say that three suspects allegedly broke the back door of the home to gain entry, but were met by gunfire from someone inside.

No property was taken during the incident, police noted. It's unclear if any of the suspects, all of whom were described as males, were struck. They were last seen fleeing down Otsego towards Sepulveda Boulevard in a grey Jeep Grand Cherokee, police said.

Police said that Wood, who played with the Purple and Gold from 2023 to 2025, was staying at the property, but that they were unsure if he owned it or was renting.