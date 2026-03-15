Detectives investigating deadly shooting in Lake Los Angeles
Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Lake Los Angeles on Sunday.
It happened at around 2:45 p.m. in the 23300 block of E. Avenue M, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies arrived and found a man, who hasn't yet been identified, dead at the scene.
As their investigation began, detectives did not provide details on a suspect or motive.
Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.