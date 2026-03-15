Watch CBS News
Local News

Detectives investigating deadly shooting in Lake Los Angeles

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Lake Los Angeles on Sunday. 

It happened at around 2:45 p.m. in the 23300 block of E. Avenue M, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. 

Deputies arrived and found a man, who hasn't yet been identified, dead at the scene. 

As their investigation began, detectives did not provide details on a suspect or motive. 

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue