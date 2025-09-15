Riverside County detectives investigating pair of weekend homicides in Lake Elsinore, Wildomar

Riverside County Sheriff's Department detectives are investigating a pair of different homicides that took place in Lake Elsinore over the weekend.

The first incident happened late Friday night at around 7:15 p.m., when deputies were called to the 24000 block of Orange Street in Wildomar, according to a news release from the department.

"Upon arrival, deputies located 64-year-old, Jesus Monge, and a 56-year-old female, both residents of Wildomar, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds," deputies said.

Monge was pronounced dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is said to be in stable condition at the latest.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old David Jimenez. He was located in the area and taken into custody without incident before being booked for murder and attempted murder, deputies said.

Two days later, Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station deputies were again dispatched to the scene of a homicide.

It happened at around 7:40 p.m. in the 28000 block of Wells Fargo Lane, where they learned of an assault with a deadly weapon in the area, a RSO news release said.

Arriving deputies found 38-year-old Lake Elsinore man Brian Rivas suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.

So far, investigators have yet to identify a suspect or determine a motive in the shooting.

Anyone who knows more about either incident is urged to contact investigators at (951) 955-2777.