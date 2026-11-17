The city of Lake Elsinore is being sued by a faith-based nonprofit organization for religious discrimination over plans to demolish the Ambassador Hotel.

Once a downtown staple, the hotel has since been red-tagged and slated for demolition. Brett Masters, the pastor of Dream Center Lake Elsinore, said it shouldn't be torn down.

"I definitely don't feel like they should tear it down. It's part of Lake Elsinore," Masters said. "I think preserve it, change it — don't demolish it."

While he knows fixing the building would be costly, it's been a decade-long dream for Masters and his nonprofit faith-based church.

"The very first time I laid eyes on that building, I thought, 'Man, that looks like a Dream Center,'" he said.

His vision has gone dark, however, as he continues fighting with the city over the property they own and have invested nearly $1 million in. After three years of back-and-forth, he's filed a federal lawsuit.

Masters says that they first acquired the property for $195,000 when the previous owner died. After fighting and winning in probate court, he said they drew up plans to renovate the old hotel with a first-floor diner and a transitional housing facility and training center for those in need of a second chance on the floors above.

"We worked favorably with the city; we have demolition permits they approved, where we went in to remove walls, take out utilities," Masters said.

In 2024, he said the city suddenly changed course, stopping permits and preventing further progress. Masters said that the city then sued Dream Center to tear the building down earlier this year.

"The lawsuit basically stated the only solution was to demolish the building. That it should be demolished at the Dream Center's expense," he said. "There was even potential to bring charges against me as the pastor of the Dream Center, and they prevailed."

Now, the Dream Center has filed its own lawsuit in a federal court claiming religious discrimination.

"No matter what we say, we still have people saying we don't want a homeless shelter on Main Street," Masters said. "Neither do we."

He says that their plans are not for a shelter or for a soup kitchen, and that he doesn't feel like anyone is listening to what they actually have planned.

"I think we've proven ourselves and deserve a chance," Masters said, adding that he's willing to change course to transitional housing for youth aging out of foster care or an urban ministry program.

"We could come up with many great uses for this property," he said. "I think my fight right now is we need to preserve this property."

Lake Elsinore city officials were unable to speak about the lawsuit on Tuesday, but told CBS LA that the Dream Center has had years to fix the building and still hasn't. Now, they believe the building poses a safety threat to the public.