Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park closing down after 9-year-old girl's death

The beloved Lake Elsinore Motorsports Park is closing its doors for good after a tragic crash left a 9-year-old girl dead back in June. Owners say the decision comes after they were hit with a lawsuit from their family, who say that no such case actually exists.

The news comes five months after the girl, Brooke Carlton died in a collision with another rider on the track on June 4.

In a statement shared on the park's Instagram account, officials say that says in part, "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of LEMX. Due to a lawsuit from a tragic accident that occurred in June the property owner has terminated our agreement as they are being brought into it as well."

However, a lawyer who represents the Carlton family says that while they are investigating what was referred to as a "freak accident" back at the time, they have not filed any lawsuit against the park.

They say that there is no correlation between Brooke's death and the park's closure, and that the Carlton family doesn't want to hurt Lake Elsinore's large motocross community.

Residents met the news with disappointment, despite acknowledging the tragedy that led to the decision.

"It's part of what makes Lake Elsinore, Lake Elsinore. We've got the lake, and we've got the motorsports," said Shawn Bradbury. "As far as I know that was always a really safe place that was highly recommended to go to."

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to the motorsports complex for comment and clarification, but has not yet heard back. A search of online court records proved unsuccessful when searching for the lawsuit.