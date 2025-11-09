Deputies searching for gunman in deadly Lake Elsinore shooting

Authorities are searching for the gunman wanted in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Lake Elsinore on Saturday night.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to the 2000 block of E. Lakeshore Drive at around 8:40 p.m. upon learning of a man down in the area, according to a news release from the department.

Upon arrival, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene, deputies said.

The case was assumed by RSO's Central Homicide Unit as they searched for a suspect.

There was no information provided on the alleged shooter or the motive in the incident.

"No further information will be released at this time," deputies said.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RSO at (951) 955-2777.