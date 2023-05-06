Laguna Niguel city officials proclaim local emergency as land continues to shift under busy street

Laguna Niguel city officials on Friday proclaimed the existence of a local emergency as land continues to shift underneath La Paz Road.

Impacted area of La Paz Road. City of Laguna Niguel

"While there is no immediate danger to the public, the city is taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the public," said a statement on the city's website.

Officials are hopeful that the proclamation will help mobilize resources, speed up how quickly they obtain the necessary supplies and apply for reimbursement from the government.

While they await the completion of the project to secure the shifting earth, officials opted to close La Paz Road between Rancho Niguel Road and Kings Road, as well as one northbound lane of La Paz Road.

"The city is actively coordinating with various agencies to develop a long-term repair plan for the affected area," the statement said. "The city aims to implement a permanent solution that address the critical infrastructure and ensures the safety of the public."

City officials have also begun to apply for a FEMA grant to help construct a permanent solution.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but your safety is our priority," officials said.

There was no timetable for when the road would be fully reopened.