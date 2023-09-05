Laguna Beach passes ordinance regulating dogs' barking

Laguna Beach has passed a new ordinance regulating dogs' barking and outlines when someone can call the police on their owners.

"What the city was trying to do is move toward a more evidence-based standard because previously the definition of nuisance barking was essentially 'in the ears of the beholder,'" said Laguna Beach City Councilmember Penny Milne. "If a neighbor thought it was a nuisance then it qualified as a nuisance. So that was a downside for the dog owner right?"

Under the new ordinance, starting this Friday, a complaint can be filed with the Laguna Beach Animal Control when the reporting party captures 30 minutes of incessant barking or documents 60 minutes of intermittent barking in a 24-hour period. Officers can issue a warning to violators or a $100 fine which can climb as high as $500 for subsequent offenses.

"I like it. I think that's a great idea," said resident Hailey Gill. "I know for me having peace is very important. I'm a very quiet person, and so, when I'm in my backyard and the dogs start barking it is disruptive. So, I think it's a good idea."

The quaint beach city is known for hilly neighborhoods where homes are built close to one another; barking can travel for blocks.

Dog owner Scott Rydholm balked at the idea of someone forced to record a dog barking for 30 consecutive minutes.

"That seems a little excessive too," said Rydholm. "At 30 minutes of recording a dog barking to complain, the owners should know the right thing to do. And if their dog is barking like that they should take care of it."