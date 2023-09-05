Watch CBS News
Laguna Beach passes ordinance regulating dogs' barking

Laguna Beach has passed a new ordinance regulating dogs' barking and outlines when someone can call the police on their owners. 

"What the city was trying to do is move toward a more evidence-based standard because previously the definition of nuisance barking was essentially 'in the ears of the beholder,'" said Laguna Beach City Councilmember Penny Milne. "If a neighbor thought it was a nuisance then it qualified as a nuisance. So that was a downside for the dog owner right?"

Under the new ordinance, starting this Friday, a complaint can be filed with the Laguna Beach Animal Control when the reporting party captures 30 minutes of incessant barking or documents 60 minutes of intermittent barking in a 24-hour period. Officers can issue a warning to violators or a $100 fine which can climb as high as $500 for subsequent offenses.

"I like it. I think that's a great idea," said resident Hailey Gill. "I know for me having peace is very important. I'm a very quiet person, and so, when I'm in my backyard and the dogs start barking it is disruptive. So, I think it's a good idea."

The quaint beach city is known for hilly neighborhoods where homes are built close to one another; barking can travel for blocks. 

Dog owner Scott Rydholm balked at the idea of someone forced to record a dog barking for 30 consecutive minutes.

"That seems a little excessive too," said Rydholm. "At 30 minutes of recording a dog barking to complain, the owners should know the right thing to do. And if their dog is barking like that they should take care of it."

First published on September 5, 2023 / 4:39 PM

