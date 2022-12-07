Laguna Beach gets control of its South Laguna beaches

The City of Laguna Beach just gained jurisdiction of about 1.2 miles of its beach property, as approved Tuesday by the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

The transfer agreement is between the city and Orange County, giving the city ownership and a $22 million payment from the county.

Ownership comes with maintenance and operational duties over the following beaches: Aliso Beach, Camel Point Beach, Laguna Royale Beach, Table Rock Beach, Thousand Steps Beach and West Street Beach.

The county reported it's a win-win situation for both parties, the county doesn't have to front the maintenance expenses and the city gets to enforce city rules along the entire coastline, including rules like no smoking.

The city's Marine Safety Department is prepping for the land transfer, adding more lifeguard towers, communication equipment and rescue gear.