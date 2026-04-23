Laguna Beach eucalyptus trees cut down unexpectedly, city plans replacement

A forest of eucalyptus trees planted decades ago gave Laguna Beach's Forest Avenue its name, and when the city chopped down nearly 10 of them this week, the community says the part of the charm is gone.

On Monday night, nine mature trees were cut down in one block where a new pedestrian promenade is being built. It's next to Michael McFadden's jewelry store, and he says the trees were supposed to stay.

"As part of the plan, the trees were supposed to remain -- we were told that the trees were going to remain," he said.

"We were sold a bill of goods, basically cause when I came in yesterday morning, all the trees were gone."

Business owner Ruben Flores says it's a big blow, "… because it's our main street in town and it was beautiful and romantic and charming -- everything that you think of Laguna Beach and now it's gone."

City leaders say the removal was necessary for safety reasons. A eucalyptus on the same block fell in March. But people who live and work in town say they were blindsided.

"It is heartbreaking because the character of our town was literally in the poetry of those giant trees," Amy Jackson, Village Laguna board member, said.

Laguna Beach officials called an emergency Zoom meeting on Monday to share results of tests on the trees. Then, hours later, came the sound of chain saws.

"This is a practice so that the people could not protest...could not say wait a minute. Let's get a better arborist to look at this," resident George Weiss said.

On Wednesday, protestors did show up. Laguna Mayor Mark Orgill says he understands

The community sentiment and admits that what was lacking in Monday's emergency meeting was that the trees would be coming down.

"I think that we could have done a lot better, so I think that we failed at how we communicated things, and I'm asking the community to be patient with us, and I think ultimately the promenade will be something we'll be proud of," Orgill said.

The city says a total of 30 new trees will be planted, including four live oaks and a couple of dozen eucalyptus, all to be planted on lower Forest Avenue.

The other eucalyptus in the area will be monitored for disease and structural integrity.