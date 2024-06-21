Laguna Beach auto repair shop owner arrested for stealing clients' cars

An auto repair shop owner in Laguna Beach has ben arrested for allegedly stealing cars from his clients.

James Michael Ross, 59, the owner of Laguna Beach Collision Center, was arrested on Friday and is being held without bail, according to the Laguna Beach Police Department.

They say that he was previously charged in March with defrauding another person and grand theft, both of which are felonies.

In April, he was arrested in connection with six cases in which investigators allege that he stole multiple cars that had been brought to him for repair.

"Ross then drove these vehicles for his personal use and stopped contacting the owners of the vehicles," the LBPD statement said. "The owners were unable to contact Ross or regain possession of their vehicles, prompting them to report the crimes to the LBPD."

On Wednesday, police received another report that Ross had stolen a car from a client, which prompted an investigation.

They located the car the next day and arrested Ross for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Anyone who believes they have additional information or that they are also a victim is asked to contact LBPD investigators at (949 715-0984.