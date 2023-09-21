LAFD's investigation of 14 suspicious Reseda fires leads to suspect arrest, who admits to 4 fires

Search continues for possible arsonist setting fires in Reseda neighborhood

A woman was arrested and charged with arson Wednesday as part of the Los Angeles Fire Department's arson investigation into 14 suspicious fires in the Reseda area.

During a 72-hour period during the second week of September, LAFD responded to 14 suspicious fires involving rubbish, debris, or vegetation.

In one case, A truck parked in the neighborhood was set on fire and firefighters were able to put it out. Debris and foliage in the bed of the truck was on fire and it caused significant damage.

Yoryett Salazar was arrested and charged with arson for four Reseda fires. LAFD

Investigators said earlier they believed it was the same person who had possibly been setting the fires.

Thursday, the Los Angeles Fire Department's Arson/Counter-Terrorism Section announced the arrest of Yoryett Salazar.

She admitted to four of the fires, confirmed by video footage from local businesses, and she has been charged previously with various felonies and misdemeanors.

Location of several of the fires.

The department had previously released a photo of a woman on a bicycle who was considered a person of interest. They said she was seen in the area of several of the fires.

The investigation into the remaining unsolved fires continues and LAFD is asking the public with any additional information, photos, or videos regarding the fires to contact the LAFD Arson Tip Line at (213) 893-9850 or LAFDArson@lacity.org,