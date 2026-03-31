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Firefighters in downtown Los Angeles investigate "unknown substance" at police building

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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Chelsea Hylton

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Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department are investigating an "unknown substance" that was found at a police building in downtown on Tuesday morning.

The LAFD said crews responded to the Los Angeles Police Department C. Erwin Piper Technical Center in the 500 block of Ramirez Street around 6:25 a.m. after receiving calls about a hazmat situation.

An unknown substance was located in the building. The LAFD said two people were assessed but refused hospital transport.

Aerial footage of the scene showed teams dressed in hazmat suits entering the building. The LA Department of Transportation is assisting with the cleanup of the scene.

Details about the substance are not immediately known.

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