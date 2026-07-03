LAFD evacuates buildings after putting out flames likely tied to fireworks in Wilmington

The Los Angeles Fire Department said crews found fireworks after extinguishing flames at a Wilmington motel on Friday.

The fire started a little before 8:40 p.m. and engulfed several cars parked on the motel's lot. Firefighters said one person was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Firefighters believe the man was smoking near the illegal fireworks before the flames ignited.

"This is a good example of messing with illegal fireworks, fireworks in general, extremely dangerous," Asst. Chief Carlos Calvillo said. "Who knows what this person was going to be doing with this later on. It didn't go the way they expected. That's typically how these things happen. You think you're going to have fun, then it ends up being something where maybe it costs someone their life."

Small explosions can be heard in videos of the fire. Several people said they heard the explosions during the fire.

"I was eating when I heard these explosions. I thought they were just fireworks. I didn't think anything. A minute later, I hear pounding on the door," witness Marilyn Schultz said.

After putting out the fire, crews found fireworks on the property and requested assistance from the Los Angeles Police Department to move the potential ordnance. LAPD sent members of its bomb squad to handle the explosives.

LAFD closed nearby roads near the 1100 block of W. Pacific Coast Highway and evacuated adjacent buildings as the investigation continued.