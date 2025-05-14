LAFC spreads the wealth and uses the second half to throttle Seattle Sounders in 4-0 rout

LAFC had four-different players reach the back of the net and avenged an earlier-season loss to Seattle drubbing the Sounders 4-0 on Wednesday night.

With the win, LAFC (6-4-3) extended its unbeaten streak to six games. Its last loss was a little more than a month ago (April 9) in the CONCAF Champions Cup. Miami beat LAFC, 3-1.

The Sounders beat LAFC, 5-2 on March 8.

Cengiz Ünder started LAFC's scoring spree with a left-footed shot from the center position from just outside the box at 26 minutes. In stoppage time, the Sounders just missed the chance to tie it when Osaze De Rosario's header from the center of the box ricocheted off the top of the post to end the first half.

At the 51st, Jeremy Ebobisse scored from the center of the box off an assist from Igor Jesus to make it 2-0. Denis Bouanga made it three-goal lead at 80 minutes when he converted the right boot from the center of the box. Yaw Yeboah ended the scoring six minutes later nearly duplicating Bouanga's goal from the same spot.

Seattle (5-4-4) saw its two-game win streak and five-game unbeaten streak end with a thud. The Sounders hadn't experienced defeat since dropping a 3-0 contest on April 5 against San Diego.