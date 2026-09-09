LADWP urges residents to conserve electricity amid triple-digit heat

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power urged its customers, especially in West LA, to conserve electricity as triple-digit temperatures hit Southern California on Wednesday.

LADWP asked residents to reduce power use until 8 p.m. tonight, "while staying safe," during the extreme heat warnings. It said that the conservation efforts will reduce strain on the power grid and prevent outages during the hottest times of the day. The utilities provider added that energy use is highest between the afternoon and 8 p.m.

"LADWP is monitoring energy supply and flow into and across the city, and is using all available energy generation to meet customer demand," the utilities provider wrote in its release.

It said customers can conserve energy by:

Adjusting thermostats to 78 degrees to ease the strain on air conditioning units

Visiting cooling centers to lighten the load on their air conditioning

Using washing machines, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners and other appliances during the early morning hours or evening

Closing curtains to reduce extra heat from direct sunlight

Turning off lights and electrical equipment that aren't in use

Unplugging "energy vampires" such as chargers, microwaves and DVD players because they use electricity while they aren't in use

Anyone experiencing a power outage can call 1(800) 342-5397.

The National Weather Service issued extreme heat warnings for much of Southern California, describing the temperatures and the humidity as "very dangerous" conditions.

"This extra humidity will make the temps feel much worse and will lessen the body's cooling abilities," the NWS says.