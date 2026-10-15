LACoFD battles brushfire in the San Gabriel Valley, evacuation orders in place

Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department are battling an approximately 15-acre brush fire in Azusa, named the Peak Fire.

The blaze was reported around 1:09 p.m. in the area of N. San Gabriel Canyon Road and N. Ranch Road.

Aerial footage shows water-dropping aircraft at the scene, with crews mobilizing in the adjacent neighborhood to enforce evacuation.

An evacuation order is in place for zone AZU-MCO1.

The blaze comes as a Red Flag Warning has been issued in Southern California. Forecasters say a moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event is expected to increase critical fire danger through Saturday.