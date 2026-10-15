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LACoFD battles brushfire in the San Gabriel Valley, evacuation orders in place

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

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Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department are battling an approximately 15-acre brush fire in Azusa, named the Peak Fire.

The blaze was reported around 1:09 p.m. in the area of N. San Gabriel Canyon Road and N. Ranch Road.

Aerial footage shows water-dropping aircraft at the scene, with crews mobilizing in the adjacent neighborhood to enforce evacuation.

An evacuation order is in place for zone AZU-MCO1. 

The blaze comes as a Red Flag Warning has been issued in Southern California. Forecasters say a moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event is expected to increase critical fire danger through Saturday.    

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