LAC+USC Medical Center seeking help identifying patient

Authorities are seeking public help in identifying a female patient who was hospitalized at Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center over the weekend.

The female patient, whom hospital officials assume to be around 35-year-old, has been under their care since Friday.

While they did not disclose why she was hospitalized, she was found Friday near S. Ditman Avenue and Olympic Boulevard in East Los Angeles.

She is 5'3" tall and weighs around 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.