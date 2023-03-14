Watch CBS News
Local

LAC+USC Medical Center seeking help identifying patient

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are seeking public help in identifying a female patient who was hospitalized at Los Angeles County + USC Medical Center over the weekend. 

lacusc.jpg
LAC+USC Medical Center

The female patient, whom hospital officials assume to be around 35-year-old, has been under their care since Friday. 

While they did not disclose why she was hospitalized, she was found Friday near S. Ditman Avenue and Olympic Boulevard in East Los Angeles.

She is 5'3" tall and weighs around 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. 

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 6:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.