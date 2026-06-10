The next chance to buy LA28 Olympics tickets comes in August

Months after the chaotic first window, those looking to purchase tickets for events at the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics will have another chance later this summer.

LA28, the organizing body for the Games, announced Tuesday that ticket drop two will take place between Aug. 10 and Aug. 20 for the general public.

Registration is open on the LA28 website. Those who registered and weren't selected in the first drop are automatically registered for the second. Registration closes on July 22.

A special presale for Visa cardholders begins nearly a month earlier on July 29.

Those who register will be notified of the results of the random draw on Aug. 6 or Aug. 7.

The initial drop in early April drew criticism after Southern California residents learned of the ticket prices for Olympic events. LA28 initially said that approximately one million tickets would be as cheap as $28 and later said that half of all tickets sold would be under $200.