LA28 Olympic Games second wave of ticket sales is days away

The second drop of LA28 Olympic Games ticket sales is happening next week, and email notifications are being sent out today and tomorrow.

This is the second chance for fans who registered by July 22 to buy tickets. Those selected for Drop 2 will receive email notifications either today, Aug. 6, or tomorrow, Aug. 7, granting access to the Aug. 10-20 sale.

Fans who registered for the first ticket draw but did not receive a time slot in advance or didn't reach the ticket limit were automatically entered into the Drop 2 draw.

Up to 12 tickets per person across Olympic competitions and ceremonies are allowed, though the maximum varies for certain sports.

In the first wave of sales, more than 4 million tickets were sold. Fans in the Los Angeles and Oklahoma City areas claimed nearly 75% of tickets sold worldwide, along with 95% of tickets priced under $100.

Each purchaser's ticket allowance is cumulative across all LA28 presales and drops. Purchases in Drop 1 carry over.

Purchasers must be 18 or older. Every person attending a ticketed session needs their own ticket, including children.

More ticket sales and new inventory will be available in 2027, including the first first-come, first-served purchasing options. Check for updates at the LA28 Official Website.