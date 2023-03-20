LA Zoo offers free admission to LAUSD students in anticipation of three-day strike

The Los Angeles Zoo announced Monday it will offer free admission to Los Angeles Unified School District students in grades K-12 in the event schools close down due to an anticipated three-day strike starting Tuesday.

Free admission will be offered to all currently enrolled LAUSD students, grades K-12, along with a $5 fee for accompanying chaperones.

Students will need to show proof of enrollment by presenting their school identification card, report card, school newsletter or other similar proof of enrollment, the zoo officials said.

Complimentary admission will be offered only on days LAUSD schools are impacted by the pending closures, from Tuesday through Thursday. The zoo said Tickets must be purchased in person at the L.A. Zoo box office, and this is a limited-time discount and not available online.