LA to donate surplus LAPD ballistic helmets, vests to Ukraine

Extra police department ballistic helmets and vests will be donated to the army in Ukraine, the Los Angeles City Council announced Friday.

The 526 helmets and 378 vests will be donated to the First-In Fire Foundation which will ship the items to Ukraine to use in defense against Russia.

According to the department, the items are prepared in pallets and ready for immediate shipping.

"The equipment has no value to the LAPD," Chief Michel Moore wrote in a letter to the Los Angeles Police Commission, which also approved the donation.

Moore also noted that Mayor Eric Garcetti "is aware of this donation and fully supports the transfer of the equipment to aid the Ukrainian people."

Both the commission and the City Council passed the motion without discussion.