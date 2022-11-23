LA Sheriff-Elect Robert Luna, local politicians attend LA Mission's Thanksgiving Feast

There was a lot to be thankful for at the Los Angeles Mission's annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff-Elect Robert Luna spoke with CBSLA at the event, saying he was happy to be in attendance as families in need received food and drinks.

"What better way to start off the Thanksgiving season than coming here to share and give and remind us what Thanksgiving is all about," said Luna from downtown Los Angeles Wednesday.

Other politicians in attendance included Mayor-Elect Karen Bass and Assemblymember Miguel Santiago.

Troy Vaughn, president and CEO of the Los Angeles Mission, also spoke at the event.

Volunteers in attendance included singer Tinashe, former LA Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Raquel Leviss of Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules," Miss California USA Kelley Johnson, actor Frank Grillo of "Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend," and others.