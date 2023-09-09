Watch CBS News
Local

LA receives 13th bus of migrants from Texas

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Another bus carrying migrants from Texas arrived at Union Station, Los Angeles Saturday morning, the 13th such arrival since June 14.

Los Angeles has welcomed nearly 500 migrants from Texas since the first bus arrived according to city officials.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been orchestrating the trips under Operation Lone Star, saying Texas' border region is "overwhelmed" by immigrants crossing the Mexican border. OLS is a joint operation between the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Military Department along the southern border between Texas and Mexico.  

Abbott says the operation is intended to counter the influx of immigrants, illegal drug trade, and human smuggling. On X (formerly Twitter), Abbott said the operation as of Aug. 26 has resulted in more than 420,800 apprehensions, 33,600 criminal arrests, 30,500 felony charges, 436 million fentanyl doses seized and 33,230 migrants bused to cities established as "Sanctuary Cities."  

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has complained that Abbott's office does not share enough information with the city about the shipments.   

"We hear about the buses headed our way when they're on the way. We have no idea who's going to be on the bus, how many people it is, or what condition they're going to be in when they get here,"  said Bass. "Sometimes they haven't had any food, barely had enough water." 

The Los Angeles City Council approved a motion on June 9 seeking to formally establish the city as a sanctuary city.  

KCAL-News Staff
kcal-news-1920x1080.jpg

The KCAL News Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on KCALNews.com and CBSLA.com.

First published on September 9, 2023 / 11:34 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.