LA Rams fund 2028 Olympic tickets for select community organizations

The LA Rams gave away 1,000 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games tickets to various community organizations thanks to the organization's inaugural $5 million donation to LA28's Community Ticket Program

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro LA is one of the recipients, and the children selected for the free tickets will be able to attend flag football, making its Olympic debut in 2028, or swimming at the 2028 Stadium, the Rams' home venue.

Children at the Rams Training Camp in Westchester on Monday were met by Rams Head Coach Sean McVay when the ticket giveaway was announced.

Coach Sean McVay joins the Rams Training Camp in Westchester on Monday to announce the recipients of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games ticket giveaway. CBS LA

"It's just so much opportunity here in their own hometown. So for them to be able to participate in it, come out here to Rams Camp, meet Coach Sean McVay and hear about all the opportunities that are going to come their way related to the Games, is truly amazing," Erikk Aldridge, LA28 vice president of Impact and Legacy said.

In all, 10 local organizations were selected, including: A Place Called Home, After-School All-Stars, Al Wooten Jr. Youth Center, Brotherhood Crusade, Heart of Los Angeles, Project Blue, Social Justice Learning Institute, Swim Up Hill, YMCA of Metro LA and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro LA.

"Thanks to the Rams' generosity, we're proud to put that investment directly into the hands of the community organizations that make this region great, and this is just the beginning," Reynold Hoover, LA28 Chief Executive Officer, said in a news release.

The LA28 Community Ticket Program launched in 2025 with the Rams' inaugural $5 million donation, and the program invites local professional teams and philanthropists to continue funding donations to support the program.

"The program is rooted in LA28's commitment to ensuring that the Olympic and Paralympic Games are accessible to and reflective of the city and people of Los Angeles," LA28 wrote in a news release.