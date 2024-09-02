La Puente man arrested for sexually assaulting Riverside County teenager

Deputies arrested a Los Angeles County man after their investigation revealed he was a suspect in the alleged sexual assault of a Riverside County teenager in early August.

Andrey Raymundo Tovar Serrato, the suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl from Temecula. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Their investigation began on Aug. 12 at around midnight, when they were called to a Temecula hospital after learning of a reported sexual assault involving a teenager, according to a statement from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

"The victim reported she was sexually assaulted within the 40000 block of Winchester Road," the statement said.

During their investigation, detectives learned that the suspect first contacted the victim through an online platform, where he developed a relationship "for sexual purposes," they said.

They identified the suspect as 31-year-old La Puente man Andrey Raymundo Tovar Serrato and arrested him on Aug. 27.

He was booked for multiple sexual crimes and for providing marijuana to a minor. He was released the next day after posting $30,000 bail.

"This is an ongoing investigation and no further details will be released," RSO's statement said.

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact detectives at (951) 696-3000.