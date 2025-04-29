Watch CBS News
Los Angeles Kings look to take playoff series lead against Edmonton Oilers in Game 5

Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
With a tied series, the Los Angeles Kings will be back on the ice Tuesday night, trying to take the lead against the Edmonton Oilers in the first round of the playoffs.

During their trip to Canada last week, the Kings lost their 2-0 lead. Game 4 went into overtime when forward Leon Draisaitl scored off a rebound.

Los Angeles Kings v Edmonton Oilers - Game Four
EDMONTON, CANADA - APRIL 27: Vasily Podkolzin #92 of the Edmonton Oilers battles Mikey Anderson #44 of the Los Angeles Kings during the second period in Game Four of the First Round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on April 27, 2025 in Edmonton, Canada. Codie McLachlan / Getty Images

The Kings will be back at Crypto.com Arena at 7 p.m. with coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. 

Going into the game, a writer for the Kings said left wing Warren Foegele is a player to watch. He scored his first goal of the series against his former team in Game 4 and has three points in the series.

The Kings are hoping forward Phillip Danault can find the back of the goal after becoming the fifth player in franchise history with as many multi-point games in the first four games of a postseason, the team said. 

The Kings will have to keep their eyes on the Edmonton goaltender, Calvin Pickard, who had 38 saves on 41 shots for his second win of the postseason. 

Whoever wins this series will face the winner between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Minnesota Wild who are also tied in their series.

Game 5 of the playoff series will be broadcast on KCAL News Los Angeles and KCAL+. 

